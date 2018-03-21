Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PSL 2018: Umaid 'Iron Man' Asif Helps Peshawar Eliminate Quetta

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 21, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
Umaid Asif sporting the Iron Man jersey. (PSL/ Twitter Image)

New Delhi: Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi qualified for the second eliminator after their stunning one-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Pakistan pacer Umaid Asif put on a stunning display with the ball as he scalped two wickets in quick succession during the chase and played a pivotal role in Peshawar's victory. Asif first scalped the wicket of dangerous-looking Mahmudullah on the second ball of the 16th over and then two deliveries later, he removed Rilee Rossouw.

Following his two-wickets burst in one over, Asif couldn't control his excitement and celebrated in a rather unique way. The pacer took his jersey off and revealed an Iron Man t-shirt, which he was wearing inside. The picture was uploaded on the PSL social media account and their post read: "Umaid "The Iron Man" Asif #DilSeJaanLagaDe #PZvQG"




Batting first, Peshawar put on a competitive total of 157/10 in their designated overs. Quetta then started off the chase in the worst way possible as they lost two wickets early in the innings. Mohammad Nawaz and skipper Sarfraz Nawaz put the chase back on track as they put on a good partnership.

The topsy-turvy game then moved into the direction of Peshawar once again as Quetta lost quick wickets in the middle overs. Despite Asif's heroics, the match moved into the last over with result still hanging in balance.

Quetta needed 25 runs off the final over and Liam Dawson struck 4,6,6,6 off first, second, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively. However, a run-out on the last ball ensured that Peshawar won the match by a solitary run and progress into the eliminator.



Pakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSLPSL 2018Quetta GladiatorsUmaid Asif
First Published: March 21, 2018, 12:02 PM IST

