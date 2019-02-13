Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PSL 2019: Narine’s Participation in Doubt After Finger Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 13, 2019, 1:00 AM IST
Sunil Narine is set to miss the start of the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League due to a finger injury. The 20-year-old, who was traded to Quetta Gladiators from Lahore Qalandars this season, is set for recovery as the injury had aggravated during the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League.

Narine will be seeing his medical team immediately and, depending on medical advice, is expected to join the squad later on in the tournament if cleared.

“We hope to have Narine with us as soon as possible because he is a true match winner,” said Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan.

“It’s a blow just before the start of HBL PSL but we will try to cope with it. We have got the depth in our squad as there are plenty other match-winners. We wish Narine a quick recovery and hope to welcome him very soon during HBL PSL.”

Gladiators have called upon Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller as his replacement for the initial stage of the competition

“Obviously, you cannot like for like replacement of a big player like Narine but we have drafted in Waller and we are confident that he will add value to our team,” said Moin.

The Gladiators will commence their PSL 2019 campaign on February 15 when they play last year’s finalists Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai.
Bangladesh Premier LeagueBPL 2019moin khanPakistan Super League 2019Peshawar ZalmiPSL 2019Quetta GladiatorsSunil Narine
First Published: February 13, 2019, 1:00 AM IST
Loading...