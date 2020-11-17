PSL 2020 Final: KK vs LQ Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PSL 2020 Final KK vs LQ, Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online
PSL 2020 Final: KK vs LQ Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
PSL 2020 Final: KK vs LQ Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online | The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) Final will culminate with the Karachi Kings (KK) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) lock horns in the summit clash on Tuesday, November 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The tournament which was held in a quick-fire knockout stage began in March this year but had to postpone the final due to the pandemic.
Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings defeated table toppers Multan Sultans in the Qualifier and the second eliminator games to reach the final. Lahore squad look to be the favourites to lift the title given their easy wins over Peshawar Zalmi’s by five wickets and Multan Sultans by 25-runs to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Karachi chased 142 against Multan in the first qualifier but needed a Super Over to make it across the line to reach the final.
Both the teams last clashed in March where Lahore suffered a 10-wicket loss against Karachi. The Final at Karachi will be interesting one to watch as both the teams aim to win their maiden PSL title.
When will the PSL 2020 match between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) start?
The PSL 2020 Final will be played on Tuesday, November 17.
Where will the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) be played?
The PSL 2020 final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
What time will the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) begin?
The match will commence at 8:30pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ)?
The PSL 2020 final will be live on Eurosport/DSport.
How do I watch live streaming of the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ)?
Cricket fans can watch PSL 2020 Final on JIO TV, Airtel Xtreme, Eurosport live streaming apps.
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C) Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking