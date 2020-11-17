PSL 2020 Final: KK vs LQ Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online

PSL 2020 Final: KK vs LQ Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Online | The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) Final will culminate with the Karachi Kings (KK) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) lock horns in the summit clash on Tuesday, November 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The tournament which was held in a quick-fire knockout stage began in March this year but had to postpone the final due to the pandemic.

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings defeated table toppers Multan Sultans in the Qualifier and the second eliminator games to reach the final. Lahore squad look to be the favourites to lift the title given their easy wins over Peshawar Zalmi’s by five wickets and Multan Sultans by 25-runs to book their spot in the final. Whereas, Karachi chased 142 against Multan in the first qualifier but needed a Super Over to make it across the line to reach the final.

Both the teams last clashed in March where Lahore suffered a 10-wicket loss against Karachi. The Final at Karachi will be interesting one to watch as both the teams aim to win their maiden PSL title.

When will the PSL 2020 match between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) start?

The PSL 2020 Final will be played on Tuesday, November 17.

Where will the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) be played?

The PSL 2020 final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ) begin?

The match will commence at 8:30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ)?

The PSL 2020 final will be live on Eurosport/DSport.

How do I watch live streaming of the PSL 2020 Final between Karachi Kings (KK) vs Lahore Qalandars (LQ)?

Cricket fans can watch PSL 2020 Final on JIO TV, Airtel Xtreme, Eurosport live streaming apps.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C) Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi