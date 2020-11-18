PSL 2020: Karachi Kings’ Players to Get an Apartment Each After Maiden Title Glory

For the first time ever, Karachi Kings bagged the championship in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side that reached the playoffs stage in the preceding editions of the PSL, never won the title trophy. However, fortunes turned around for the Imad Wasim led side during the 2020 edition of the tournament. Additionally, the team also never made it to the finals until this time.

For the first time ever, Karachi Kings bagged the championship in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side that reached the playoffs stage in the preceding editions of the PSL, never won the title trophy. However, fortunes turned around for the Imad Wasim led side during the 2020 edition of the tournament. Additionally, the team also never made it to the finals until this time.

ALSO READ - PSL 2020: Karachi Kings' Skipper Imad Wasim Pays Tribute to Late Coach Dean Jones

On November 17, during the finals of the PSL 2020, the Karachi Kings clinched their maiden win by beating Lahore Qalandars. As the first time champions bask in their triumph glory, there is a surprise awaiting the players. Salman Iqbal, owner of the franchise, wanted to bestow some rewards to the side as a mark of appreciation and praise. Iqbal presented an apartment in his real estate development project to each of the cricketers of the team emerging winner from the glory run. The same was revealed by a Pakistan journalist by the name Omar R Quraishi.

The tweet shared on Wednesday stated, “Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal awards an apartment to each player in the PSL-winning Karachi Kings team - in his real estate development project with DHA called ARY Laguna.”

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal awards an apartment to each player in the PSL-winning Karachi Kings team - in his real estate development project with DHA called ARY Laguna — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 18, 2020

Ahead of the summit showdown, the Qalandars beat the Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminators. Sohail Akhtar led side opted to bat first and could put up a sub-par score of 134 runs in the allocated 20 overs.

ALSO READ - Munaf Patel Joins Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League

Imad Wasim and Co got their best at the National Stadium in Karachi and won by five wickets with eight balls left. They also dedicated the victory by paying tribute to their former coach, late Dean Jones. Apart from impressive contributions from Tamim Iqbal (38-ball 35) and Fakhar Zaman (24-ball 27), David Wiese and Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in significant runs to get a respectable tally for the Qalandars. However, it was Babar Azam who proved insurmountable in the run-chase. The 26-year-old guided the Kings through with an unbeaten 63 off 49, including Seven boundaries.