PSL 2020: Karachi Kings’ Players to Get an Apartment Each After Maiden Title Glory

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PSL 2020: Karachi Kings’ Players to Get an Apartment Each After Maiden Title Glory
For the first time ever, Karachi Kings bagged the championship in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side that reached the playoffs stage in the preceding editions of the PSL, never won the title trophy. However, fortunes turned around for the Imad Wasim led side during the 2020 edition of the tournament. Additionally, the team also never made it to the finals until this time.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
For the first time ever, Karachi Kings bagged the championship in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The side that reached the playoffs stage in the preceding editions of the PSL, never won the title trophy. However, fortunes turned around for the Imad Wasim led side during the 2020 edition of the tournament. Additionally, the team also never made it to the finals until this time.
ALSO READ - PSL 2020: Karachi Kings' Skipper Imad Wasim Pays Tribute to Late Coach Dean Jones
On November 17, during the finals of the PSL 2020, the Karachi Kings clinched their maiden win by beating Lahore Qalandars. As the first time champions bask in their triumph glory, there is a surprise awaiting the players. Salman Iqbal, owner of the franchise, wanted to bestow some rewards to the side as a mark of appreciation and praise. Iqbal presented an apartment in his real estate development project to each of the cricketers of the team emerging winner from the glory run. The same was revealed by a Pakistan journalist by the name Omar R Quraishi.
The tweet shared on Wednesday stated, “Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal awards an apartment to each player in the PSL-winning Karachi Kings team - in his real estate development project with DHA called ARY Laguna.”
Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal awards an apartment to each player in the PSL-winning Karachi Kings team - in his real estate development project with DHA called ARY Laguna— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 18, 2020
Ahead of the summit showdown, the Qalandars beat the Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminators. Sohail Akhtar led side opted to bat first and could put up a sub-par score of 134 runs in the allocated 20 overs.
ALSO READ - Munaf Patel Joins Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League
Imad Wasim and Co got their best at the National Stadium in Karachi and won by five wickets with eight balls left. They also dedicated the victory by paying tribute to their former coach, late Dean Jones. Apart from impressive contributions from Tamim Iqbal (38-ball 35) and Fakhar Zaman (24-ball 27), David Wiese and Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in significant runs to get a respectable tally for the Qalandars. However, it was Babar Azam who proved insurmountable in the run-chase. The 26-year-old guided the Kings through with an unbeaten 63 off 49, including Seven boundaries.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking