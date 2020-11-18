PSL 2020: Karachi Kings' Skipper Imad Wasim Pays Tribute to Late Coach Dean Jones

Karachi Kings won their first PSL title on Tuesday and their skipper Imad Wasim lauded the efforts of late Dean Jones for the franchises' rise. It was during the IPL in September that Jones had a suffered a cardiac arrest. It was in March that he was appointed the coach of this franchise in March, before the tournament was postponed.

"Dean Jones, of course, gets credit because what he taught us, very few coaches in the world can," Imad said. "Wasim Akram, of course, deserves the trophy because he was our bowling coach, head coach, mentor and team president rolled in one. It's an honour to captain this franchise."

Imad later went on to admit that he had misread the pitch just like Lahore Qaladars skipper Sohail Akhtar, and he too would have opted to bat first, had he won the toss. "The way the bowlers bowled was fantastic," he said. "We misread the pitch somewhat, too, because we wanted to bat first, too. The bounce wasn't true, and so we varied our pace and lines, and I think our bowlers executed their plans perfectly.

"We knew if Babar [Azam] put on a masterclass we could effectively put our feet up in the chase. Obviously anything can go wrong and in the end we lost a couple of wickets all of a sudden, and that's why I'd decided to go in lower down the order, so we'd have some security at the end.

"Generally, when I bowl the first over, I can get a read of the wicket. Arshad Iqbal was an emerging cricketer but he played a crucial role for us today. If the fans had been around, it would have made it even sweeter."

Babar Azam was once again the star of the match and he also emerged as the highest run-scorer too. "It's been a great year for me, but today, I just needed to remain cool," he said. "The team was depending on me and I needed not to panic. The wicket was slow and I wasn't feeling the ball on the bat very well. I feel the calmer you are, the better you perform. Because sometimes the way you've planned things doesn't reflect what happens out in the middle. I just knew I had to be there at the finish, and in the end we chased it with ease.

"The way we started with the ball was outstanding, and we were great in the field, too. That's the one thing you can control. I'm always looking to improve on that aspect of my game. I just think about the next game, and put the previous one out of my mind. I'm on the quest for improvement all the time, and how to deal with batting in different situations and different countries. I just try and remain positive."