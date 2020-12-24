PSL 2021: Babar Azam Finds Place in Platinum Category Alongside Legends Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named in Platinum Category for next year's PSL drafts. The Pakistan Super League 2020 was won by Karachi Kings in a thriller of a final played on November 18 in Karachi this year.

With Azam, top Pakistan talent like Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan too have been put in Platinum category. Pakistan Zalmi trio of Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz have been placed in the Platinum category while fast bowler Hasan Ali moves to the Diamond category. Multan Sultan skipper Shan Masood has moved into the Diamond category on the back of some good performance in the National T20 Cup. Shan's teammates Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been placed in the Platinum category too.

Meanwhile Azam has been ruled out of of the first test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui starting Dec. 26 due to a fractured thumb, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown last week and was ruled out of the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series. Opening batsman Imam-Ul-Haq will also miss the game after fracturing his left thumb during a net session.

Both players are yet to return to the nets with the team’s medical staff closely monitoring their progress, the PCB said. Mohammad Rizwan will become Pakistan’s 33rd test captain when he leads the side in Babar’s absence.

“Although it will be nearly two weeks since Babar’s injury when the first test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions,” Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.“I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui.” Pakistan have included uncapped batsman Imran Butt in their 15-man squad for the first test. The 24-year-old top-order batsman struck 934 runs at an average of over 62 with four centuries and three half-centuries in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s domestic first-class tournament.