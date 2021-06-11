PSL 2021: ISL vs QUE, Match 18 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming Online

Action is coming thick and fast from the resumed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will face off against the Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Khanin the 18th match of the second leg of PSL 2021 on Friday, June 11. The match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

United didn’t have a favourable start to the UAE leg of the resumed PSL 2021 season, as they faced a five-wicket defeat in a last-ball thriller against current table toppers Lahore Qalandars the previous night. They are currently placed fourth in the PSL standings and will be looking to bounce back in tonight’s fixture.

Meanwhile, the Gladiatorswho struggled in the first leg of the tournamentwill be playing their maiden match of the second leg on Friday. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table, however, the team will look to bolster their chances with the inclusion of Andre Russell and Jack Wildermuth to their side.

Fans can expect an interesting contest to take place when both sides square off in Abu Dhabi tonight. The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

When is the PSL 2021 ISL vs QUE match?

The match will be played on Friday, June 11.

Where will the PSL 2021 ISL vs QUE match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the PSL 2021 ISL vs QUE match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2021 ISL vs QUE match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will televise the match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 ISL vs QUE match?

Live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

PSL 2021, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed and Mohd Wasim Jr

PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah or Usman Khan Shinwari and Jack Wildermuth

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here