PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood Bags Player Of The Tournament Title

Multan Sultans won the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021). The team beat Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs to clinch the title. Batsman Sohaib Maqsood played an integral role in Multan’s win after he hit 65 runs from 35 balls in the final match held on Thursday, June 24, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sohaib was also declared as the Man of the Match and was also awarded the Player of the Tournament title. During the entire tournament, he managed to slam five half-centuries and 22 sixes.

Due to his praise-worthy performance in the PSL 2021, Shoaib has been included in Pakistan’s team for their tour to England and West Indies. The last time he represented Pakistan in an international match was way back in 2016.

Mohammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, also performed well in the league. He managed to score 500 runs in total during the series. Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood contributed hugely in Multan’s victory after they hit 50 runs from 21 balls and 37 runs from 29 balls, respectively. The team made 206 runs at the loss of four wickets. Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand could not could not go beyond 159 runs in the final match of PSL 2021.

Shahnawaz Dhani of Multan Sultans bagged the Best Bowler and Emerging Player of the Tournament awards. The right-hand bowler had taken 20 wickets during the entire season. Wahab Riaz of Peshawar Zalmi did some phenomenal bowling during the series as he managed to take as many as 18 wickets in the entire league.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam of Karachi Kings had managed to score the maximum runs in the entire league. He made 554 runs during PSL 2021. Despite this performance, he was unable to manage any award in the tournament.

The PSL 2021 was played among six teams namely, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Quetta Gladiators.

