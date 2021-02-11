PSL 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board to Allow 20 Percent Crowd Occupancy, Says Tickets Will be Sold Online The Board has also signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently confirmed last week that it had received permission from the government to allow 20 percent capacity of the crowd at the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) games. The PSL 2021 season is scheduled to begin on February 20 and will only be staged at two venues in Karachi and Lahore this year due Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed that the tickets for the sixth edition of PSL will only be sold online. The Board has also signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets. The move comes after the Pakistan government'sapproval to allow 20 percent crowd occupancy for the PSL matches that will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium this year.

On Tuesday, PSL took to Twitter to share the news with fans. In the tweet they mentioned thatbookme.pk is appointed as the official ticketing partner.

See it here:

Last week, the PCB had announced that as many as 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside at Karachi, while 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at Lahore.

The Board in a statement last week said, "With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators."The PCB also added that further details about the pricing and availability of tickets will be shared in a few days.

The sixth edition of PSL will have its first 20 games played at Karachi before moving to Lahore, which will host the remaining 14 matches, including the final scheduled on March 22, 2021.

When the pandemic clamped down on global sports last year in March, four PSL matches were held in closed sporting venues. The playoffs in Lahore were postponed to November which were played in an empty National Stadium, Karachi.