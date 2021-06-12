PSL 2021: QUE vs PES, Match 19 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Online

In the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League, Quetta Gladiators will square off against Peshawar Zalmi. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 12, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST.

Quetta Gladiators are languishing as the wooden-spooners on the points table. They succumbed to a torrid outing during the Karachi leg of PSL 2021. Though the franchise was hoping to change their fortunes in Abu Dhabi, they haven’t achieved much success. Quetta lost their first game in Abu Dhabi to Islamabad United by 10 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, experienced a good ride in Karachi as they secured victory in three league matches while losing just two. However, Zalmi didn’t have a good start to their campaign at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they lost their last match to Lahore Qalandars by ten runs.

As both the teams will be eager to return back to the winning ways and climb up the points table, the fans can expect a thrilling affair. The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

When is the PSL 2021 QUE vs PES match?

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12.

Where will the PSL 2021 QUE vs PES match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the PSL 2021 QUE vs PES match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2021 QUE vs PES match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will televise the match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 QUE vs PES match?

Live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth

PSL 2021, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Rovman Powell

