PSL 2021: Shaheen Afridi Engages In Ugly Spat With Sarfaraz Ahmed

Tempers flared high between the players of Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars during the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021). The match held on Tuesday saw a clash between two Pakistani Cricketers playing for different teams in the league.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi engaged in a heated exchange of words with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Within a few moments, it increased to a level that the umpire and other players had to intervene. The incident took place in the 19th over Gladiator’s innings during the match.

The video of the incident that occurred in the penultimate over of the Gladiators’ innings has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred after Shaheen bowled a sharp bouncer that hit Sarfaraz on the helmet and went to third man. Sarfaraz and his partner Hassan Khan took singles. Umpire declared it as no-ball. Sarfaraz asked Shaheen to ‘take it easy’ which made the youngster furious. In an aggressive reaction, Shaheen walked towards Sarfaraz for a face-off.

After the argument between the two escalated and things looked like getting out of hand, the umpire and other players intervened to pacify both.

Commentator Pomi Bangwa who was doing commentary during the incident questioned the attitude of Sarfaraz. He said that Sarfaraz is a senior player, but that does not mean that he will stop Shaheen from throwing a bouncer.

In the post-match ceremony, Shaheen was asked about the incident to which the pacer replied saying it was all part of the game.

“If a batsman hits me for a four, it does not feel good. This is part of the game. The fast bowler is bound to be aggressive,” he said.

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz played an innings of 34 runs not out in 27 balls. The Gladiators scored 158/5 from their 20 overs. In reply, the Qalandars were bowled out for 140. Gladiators won the match by 18 runs.

