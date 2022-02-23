PSL 2022: Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir Ruled Out of Playoffs After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Ahead of their much-awaited playoff contests with Islamabad United on Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi suffered a major setback after all-rounder Ben Cutting and leg spinner Usman Qadir were tested positive for Covid-19. The team’s batting consultant Hashmi Amla was also reported to have contracted the virus, reported GEO TV citing a source close to the team. The trio will now be going mandatory seven-day isolation as per the protocols which means that they won’t be able to able to participate in the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi has been banking heavily on Cutting’s batting after the Australia batter emerged as the second-highest run-getter for the team in this season. Cutting, in his 9 innings for the Peshawar franchise has scored 197 runs with a strike rate of 164.16. The unvirility of Qadir is also being seen as a major for the team. Qadir in his seven games in PSL 2022 has picked eight wickets.

The players, however, are expected to be available for PSL 2022 if the Peshawar Zalmi manage to advance to the tournament title decider.

After suffering losses in their initial matches of PSL 2022, the Peshawar Zalmi led by Wahab Riaz made a stunning back to finish third on the points after the league stage. The team won all their last four games to qualify for the playoffs with six wins in 10 matches. In their last outing, the Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Lahore Qalandars in a super over defending just 8 runs in the deciding over.

Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in the eliminator match on Thursday, February 24.

Meanwhile, the PSL defending champions Multan Sultans will be taking on Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier 1 match today. The winner of the qualifier will be advancing to the final. However, the losing team will have another chance to qualify for the tournament decider when they meet the winner of Thursday’s eliminator.

The finals of PSL 2022 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 27.

