PSL 6: Ben Dunk Suffers Freak Injury on Lip, Receives Seven Stitches
Lahore Qalandar's overseas batsman Ben Dunk injured himself ahead of the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE. Dunk suffered a freak injury on his lips during a practice session and received seven stitches. But the Australian is recovering well and is expected to play the team's first encounter on June 9.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 8, 2021, 7:42 AM IST
Lahore Qalandar’s overseas batsman Ben Dunk injured himself ahead of the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE. Dunk suffered a freak injury on his lips during a practice session and received seven stitches. But the Australian is recovering well and is expected to play the team’s first encounter on June 9.
ALSO READ – Now, British PM Boris Johnson Criticises ECB Decision to Suspend Ollie Robinson
Dunk also shared a video on his Instagram handle showing how the events transpired. “A big thank you to the nurses and surgeon at Burjeel Hospital for realigning my lip and keeping my modeling dreams alive!” Dunk wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Qalandars will be taking on Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi. The team is currently placed fourth in the points table with three wins from four games. From these matches, Dunk had scored 90 runs including an unbeaten 57 versus Karachi Kings, before the league was suspended due to Covid-19.
Abu Dhabi will host the remaining 20 games of the PSL after Pakistan’s premier domestic twenty20 league was postponed in March when several players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pakistan Cricket Board hopes the PSL will resume from June 7, provided it gets permission from the United Arab Emirates government on Wednesday for its production crew members to start working at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 5.
Players and team officials from six franchises arrived in Abu Dhabi last week on chartered flights from Pakistan. Their seven-day isolation ends Wednesday afternoon after which the PCB said players will start training in Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ – R Ashwin Responds to Sanjay Manjrekar With Hilarious and Sarcastic Meme from Tamil Movie Anniyan
On the other hand, Faf du Plessis has said that T20 leagues are a threat to international cricket. “T20 leagues are a threat for international cricket. The power of the leagues are growing year by year and obviously, in the beginning, there might be just 2 leagues around the world and now it’s becoming 4,5, 6,7 leagues in a year. The leagues are just getting stronger,” he said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the PSL.
