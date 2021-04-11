- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
PSL 6: Covid-hit PSL to Resume on June 1, Says PCB
The postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on June 1, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday.
- IANS
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 7:35 PM IST
Lahore, April 11 : The PCB said that it will be hiring “a globally-recognized safety management company” to ensure safety of its Covid-19 bio-bubble for the remainder of the tournament.
All the matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi with Lahore Qalandars facing Islamabad United on June 1. The league stage ends on June 14 and the playoffs will be held from June 16 to June 18. The final will then be held on June 20.
The PSL was postponed on March 4 due to seven individuals within the tournament’s bubble, six of which were players, testing positive for Covid-19.
“The BoG (board of governors) endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants,” said the PCB after its board of governors’ meeting that was held on Saturday.
“The BoG was informed that as part of the strategy to ensure the HBL PSL 6 resumed and completed in a safe and secure environment, the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognized safety management company that specializes in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests,” it further said.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule