PSL 6: Faf du Plessis Taken to Hospital After Horrific Collison with Mohammad Hasnain While Fielding

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis suffered a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday, during the PSL 6 match in Abu Dhabi. The incident occurred in the match against Peshawar Zalmi, during the seventh over of the innings, when du Plessis dived full stretch to save a boundary.

BREAKING - Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz— AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

After Hasnain’s knee hit du Plessis, the latter fell on the ground. After the collision, the latter was shifted to the hospital.

Faf being sent to the hospital was the official message sent by the team management— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 12, 2021

This is the second such incident when a Gladiators’ player has suffered an injury. Just on Friday, Andre Russell was hit on the helmet and was taken to the hospital. One of the balls of Musa, Russell was caught off-guard by bowling a bouncer. The ball hit his helmet. It was a massive blow and the game was stopped for a couple of minutes.

A physiotherapist immediately came to the ground and checked the West Indies star for any kind of injury. After taking a couple of minutes, Russell resumed batting. However, he couldn’t stand on the field for long and lost his wicket on the very next ball. On the fourth delivery, Russell top-edged Musa’s delivery to Mohammad Wasim Jr while trying to play a pull shot.

Russell’s injury aggravated as he had to be stretchered off the ground. The 34-year-old was later taken for scans in an ambulance. He has been ruled out of Quetta Gladiators’ next game against Peshawar Zalmi on June 12, Saturday.

