PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi Denied Substitute Fielder for Two Overs After Mohammad Irfan Injury

Australia player Jon Well starred on his debut in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, which reached the final of the tournament, despite being forced to field 10 players for two over of Islamabad United’s innings. It is noteworthy that Well had joined the PSL last week when David Miller withdrew from the tournament due to international commitments.

The Adelaide Strikers star wasted no time and slammed 55 from 43 to help Peshawar chase down the target of 175 with 19 balls to spare. BUt the match was marred by a controversy when Peshawar were left with 10 players, after Mohammad Irfan suffered an injury, and the team was not allowed a substitute player.

Irfan picked up an injury while chasing a ball in the outfield. In what looked like a cramp, the gigantic figure lay on ground in discomfort while the medical team attended him just outside the boundary line. Not convinced with the nature of injury, umpire Aleem Dar had a long discussion with Peshawar skipper Wahab Riaz, after which Haider Ali came on.

The 39-year-old pacer had earlier missed a game against Islamabad last week as well, leading the commentators to speculate that he carried an injury throughout.

“They don’t believe him," former Zimbabwe international Pommie Mbangwa said in commentary.

“So what they’ve said is he’s bowled five deliveries with no trouble. And when he’s finished (his spell), he’s now saying ‘I can’t field, I’m injured’.

“It’s like the boy who cried wolf."

Finally after a gap of two over, Peshawar were allowed a substitute fielder after the lengthy discussion between the invloved parties. “The neutral doctor, apparently, has said that yes, he is injured," Bazid Khan noted in commentary. “So they believe him now."

Earlier, In-form Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai and Jonathan Wells propelled Peshawar Zalmi to its fourth Pakistan Super League final with a thumping eight-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the playoffs on Tuesday. Left-handed Zazai, dropped on 7, smashed 66 off 44 balls and Wells, playing his first PSL game, made an unbeaten 55 as Peshawar romped to 177-2 with more than three overs to spare.

