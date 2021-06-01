- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
PSL 6: Quetta Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Leaves for Abu Dhabi
The former Pakistan captain's departure was delayed twice before due to visa and flight unavailability.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 1:08 PM IST
After two unsuccessful attempts, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has finally been able to board a flight to Abu Dhabi for the Pakistan Super League where the remainder of the T20 tournament will be held. Sarfaraz was to fly by two days earlier when his was turned away by the immigration officers at Karachi airport citing clearance issue.
As per Geo News, Sarfaraz, a former Pakistan captain, was travelling on his residence visa which is not valid anymore. After the visa issue was sorted, the 34-year-old tried boarding a flight on Monday but this time around, no flights were available leaving him stranded for another day.
Now, it’s been reported that the wicketkeeper-batter has left for the middle-east.
A total of six players have flown out of Pakistan for PSL 6 resumption in Abu Dhabi via Bahrain. The T20 league was postponed in March this year after several cases of coronavirus began emerging from inside the team bubbles.
Only 14 matches were completed before the suspension. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after holding discussions with UAE authorities to conduct the remainder of the season in Abu Dhabi, finally secured the permission recently.
As per a report in Dawn, the tentative date for the resumption is June 9 or June 10.
Meanwhile the franchises have plan in place to help players cope up with the UAE heat. “We have a strategy to use coconut water as much as we can to maintain body temperature. We need to keep the boys hydrated and avoid the risk of cramping. Since most of the games will be played at night, we are not worried about heat strokes,” Mohammad Akram, Peshawar Zalmi head coach, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“It’s more about how we combat the humidity. Hence, the use of coconut water helps us against the risk of losing electrolytes from the body. I am not sure if more than two or three extra breaks are feasible in between the innings but we plan to supply coconut water at the boundary especially for the bowlers,” he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking