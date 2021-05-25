PSL 6: Quetta Gladiators Lose Another Pacer, Anwar Ali Tests Positive for Covid-19

Quetta Gladiators and Pakistan pacer Anwar Ali has been barred from boarding the flight to UAE for the remainder of PSL matches as he has tested positive for Covid-19. He will now be kept in isolation and will have to go through two RT-PCR Tests whose tests have to come negative.

The pacer had reportedly tested negative on check-in at a Karachi hotel but now his results turned positive. On Monday, another Quetta fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out. Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi was ruled out as well. While Afridi has been asked for complete rest, after he felt a back spasm, Naseem turned up with an outdated RT-PCR Test.

Players were asked to assemble in Karachi from where they would board a flight to UAE. All were asked to get a mandatory RT-PCR Test 48-hour prior to departure but Naseem submitted the test results of May 18.

“The PCB does not take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols,” Babar Hamid, Director — Commercial and head of PSL 6 said in an official statement.

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations,” he added.

