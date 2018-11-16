PSL: Franchises Demand More Revenue Share; Afridi Returns to Draft

Loading...
Nadeem Omar who owns the Quetta Gladiators franchise told the media in Karachi on Thursday after a meeting with PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani that the board needed to help franchises recover their losses after the first three seasons of the league.
"We have sent a letter to the PCB suggesting that they increase the share of the franchises in the revenues generated by sale of media, title and other rights and decrease their percentage of share," Omar said.
He pointed out that franchises were an integral part of the PSL and the PCB can help them recover from financial burdens.
"Let us see what the PCB does but we are expecting them to generate good revenues from the fresh sale of media, title and other rights now before the season four," he said.
The PCB has already sold the title rights again to Habib bank for 1.5 billion an increase from the one billion deal signed at the launch of the PSL in 2016.
The PCB is also in the process of renegotiating the sale of their sixth franchise after they terminated their agreement with Multan Sultans last week over payment issues.
According to Ehsan Mani three of four parties have already shown interest in buying the sixth franchise afresh and on Wednesday Abdul Karim Dedi a top Memon businessman met with Mani and offered an initial bid of USD 3 million dollars.
Mani told the media in Karachi that until the sixth franchise was sold again the PCB would continue to take full responsibility for all players and coach contracts.
"Till a fresh bid is accepted the PCB will be responsible for the sixth franchise until it is renamed by a new owner," Mani said.
He also made it clear that the PSL 4 would go ahead with six franchises even if the new bidding process for the sixth franchise is not completed before the start of the fourth edition of the league.
Shahid Afridi Leaves Karachi Kings
Meanwhile, Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has parted ways with the PSL franchise, Karachi Kings (KK) after just one year as player-cum-President and has been promptly replaced by Wasim Akram.
The reason being given for his departure is that the KK owner, Salman Iqbal, asked him to disassociate himself with the T10 league in the UAE.
But Afridi refused and left the franchise, after which Iqbal approached Wasim Akram, who was associated with the PSL franchise, Multan Sultans, last season.
"Soon after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it had terminated its agreement with Multan Sultans because of payment issues, Iqbal approached Wasim who agreed to join KK as their president," one official said.
Interestingly Akram has made it clear he would also keep his partnership with the T10 league intact as he serves as their talent hunt director and also as coach of the Maratha Arabians franchise.
Afridi will be up for grabs when the PSL draft is held on November 20 in Islamabad.
First Published: November 16, 2018, 10:48 AM IST