Cricketnext | Updated: March 20, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
PSL Gets Big Boost as International Stars Arrive in Pakistan

New Delhi: The third edition of Pakistan Super League has moved into its final leg and the last three matches of the tournament will be played in Pakistan. Till now all the matches were played in Dubai. While Peshawar Zalmi play Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1, the winner of this match will face Karachi Kings in Eliminator 2, in Lahore.

The final of the tournament will be played in Karachi on March 25. Islamabad United has already made it to the final. Some of the international cricketers featuring in the league had expressed their doubts over playing in Pakistan over security issues.

While most of the English players have decided to give the Pakistan-leg a miss, foreign players like Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy and Chris Jordan and Ravi Bopara will feature in the play-offs.

PCB Chairman announced the players who have arrived in Pakistan, through a tweet.




This will be the first time in nine years that Karachi will play host to international cricketers. The last international match at this venue was Test match between the hosts and Sri Lanka in 2009.

Not just that, even foreign commentators like Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins and Michael Slater are in Pakistan for the last three matches of the tournament.

First Published: March 20, 2018, 3:29 PM IST

