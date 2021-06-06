PSL Has Some High Quality of Fast Bowlers Whereas The IPL Has Great Spinners - Faf du Plessis

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has been one of the leading run-scorers for Chennai Super Kings in the last two editions of the IPL and his success at the top of the order was one of the major reasons for the franchise’s dramatic transformation this season. Du Plessis is all set to play for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which resumes from the 9th of June and made an interesting comparison between the flagship T20 leagues of the two neighbouring countries. The South African stated while the IPL is the playground for some top quality spinners, the PSL is Pakistan witnesses a plethora of fast bowlers trying to prove their mettle.

Du Plessis was in tremendous form for CSK this season in India scoring 320 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 145.45. He stated that he was surprised to see the number of bowlers in the PSL who could crank it up to above 140 kms per hour.

“The standard is very good in PSL. The thing that impressed me most about the tournament is the fast-bowlers. Coming from a country like South Africa, where you grew up facing a lot of pace, I was surprised to see the number of bowlers who could bowl at 140 kph]plus. I think in India, there is a huge variety of spin bowlers. But, I feel the real gem of the PSL is the amount of pace,” stated Du Plessis.

Du Plessis was in scintillating form in IPL 2021 and led CSK’s comeback after their worst performance last season in the UAE. It was the first time that the three-time IPL winners failed to qualify for the playoffs of the mega event. The South African was a touch disappointed at the abrupt postponement of the tournament due to the breach of the Covid-19 bio bubble at various venues in India with several players and support staff testing positive. CSK had the momentum and flow and looked set to challenge any one for the title.

“Very disappointing that another tournament had to be postponed because of Covid-19. It was sad in a way. My performances were going well but also the team. Chennai Super Kings was playing some really good cricket. So very disappointing from that part,” added Du Plessis.

Du Plessis was also the star with the bat in CSK’s miserable campaign in the UAE aggregating 449 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 140.75 with 4 fifties. He scored big runs at a high rate at the top of the order providing the starts and the impetus for his team upfront.

