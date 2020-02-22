Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

216/5 (71.1)

New Zealand lead by 51 runs
Live

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies

289/7 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

280/8 (48.0)

Sri Lanka need 10 runs in 12 balls at 5 rpo
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 3, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 22 February, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lanka Women *

124/7 (19.4)

Sri Lanka Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women

Toss won by New Zealand Women (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS SL

live
WI WI
SL SL

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

PSL: ICC Calls 'Mobile Phone' Fiasco an 'Issue for PCB'

A Karachi Kings official was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during their match against Peshawar Zalmi

IANS |February 22, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
PSL: ICC Calls 'Mobile Phone' Fiasco an 'Issue for PCB'

It might be an ICC-approved T20 league, but the international body is clear that it doesn't wish to interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A Karachi Kings official was spotted using a mobile phone in the dugout during their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night and the ICC has said that it is for the Pakistan Cricket Board to look into the matter.

Speaking to IANS, an ICC official said that with PSL being a domestic tournament, it was upto the Pakistan board to look into the 'mobile phone' fiasco. "It's a domestic match and as such an issue for the PCB," the official said.

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many to point out the misconduct. "This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out," the tweet read along with the snapshot of the official using the mobile phone in the dugout at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Karachi Kings coach Dean Jones though clarified that Tariq Wasi was the CEO and he was only doing his job. "Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq… our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us practice times for today. Thanks for your concern," he tweeted.

While Jones called Wasi the CEO, Kings' media manager Faisal Mirza had said that Wasi was the manager of the team. Interestingly, reports in Pakistan media outlets said that Navaid Rasheed was named the side's manager in the team sheet that is filled before the toss and handed to the opposition team and match officials.

A response from the Pakistan board on the fiasco could not be obtained as PCB chief Ehsan Mani didn't reply to messages sent.

As per ICC rules, mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies and the mobiles are expected to be handed over the anti-corruption official accompanying the team before the start of the game.

However, sub-article 4.2 of the ICC clarifies that "each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA, provided that it can only be used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter".

Karachi KingsPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSLPSL 2020

