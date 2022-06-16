PSL: Lahore Qalandars Gift a Brand New Car to Skipper Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a dream run in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shaheen not only became the highest wicket-taker of PSL but he also successfully led his side Lahore Qalandars to the championship. The Lahore Qalandars franchise recently organised an event to acknowledge Shaheen’s brilliant performance. Lahore Qalandars skipper was also awarded a brand new car. CEO of Lahore Qalandars franchise Atif Rana handed the car to Shaheen on June 13.

“Shaheen started his career with us and we believed in him and decided to give him the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars because deep down we knew about Shaheen’s passion and believed in him that he can lead the team very well and everyone saw the results of it so we thank him for his performance,” Rana had said during the event.

Also Read | ‘Money Can’t be Related to Performances’: Sourav Ganguly Feels IPL Players Won’t Focus Majorly on Price Tags

The official Twitter handle of the Lahore Qalandars franchise had also shared a video on June 15 as a token of appreciation for their leader Shaheen. The Qalandars skipper’s journey is depicted in the video and in the caption the franchise had written, “A token of appreciation to our captain Qalandar Shaheen Shah Afridi. Thank you for being such a good example of how talent combined with great efforts pays off. Keep up the great work!!”

A token of appreciation to OUR CAPTAIN QALANDAR @iShaheenAfridi .

Thank you for being such a good example of how talent combined with great efforts pays off.

Keep up the great work!!#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse #CaptainQalandar pic.twitter.com/i0bqiOiqzx — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) June 15, 2022

While talking about his association with Qalandars, Shaheen thanked everyone for their support and encouragement.

“I always feel proud to play for my own team, everyone supported me here and from the emerging category to the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars it’s all because of your support so thank you so much,” Shaheen was quoted as per Cricket Pakistan.

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed, on the other hand, lavished huge praise on the skipper.

“Whenever I saw Shaheen, the thing that comes to my mind is that God blessed him with good skills, luck, and personality, we really feel proud to call him our captain and our leader, I wish him luck for his future,” said Javed.

In the PSL 2021-22 season, Shaheen picked up 20 wickets after playing 13 matches. In the final match, Qalandars secured a 42-run victory against Multan Sultans to lift the domestic T20 trophy.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here