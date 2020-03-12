PSL Matches in Karachi to be Held Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Threat
Pakistan cricket authorities announced plans Thursday to close public access to a series of upcoming domestic league matches in Karachi, making an abrupt u-turn as criticism mounted online of the country's handling of the coronavirus.
