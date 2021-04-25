PSL Replacement Draft Set to Take Place Next Week, 132 Foreign Players Register

Season six of PSL, which was postponed on March 4 due to Covid-19, is all set to begin on June 1. But before that, the replacement draft of the league will take place next week, virtually, with around 130 foreign players. For now, 20 matches remain to be played in the tournament after the matches were postponed due to some Corona positive cases among players.

As per a report in Cricket Pakistan, no England player will be available for the event due to the Vitality T20 Blast, which begins on June 9. Here is the list of foreign players to have agreed to be a part of the league:

Platinum

Caribbean stars like Evin Lewis and Andre Russell, New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill and Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan are part of the platinum roster.

Lewis will be only available till June 16, while Guptill will be there for the entire duration of the remainder of the league. Meanwhile, Russell and Shakib will only be available after the culmination of IPL.

Diamond

This category has Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner from Australia. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, South Africa’s speedster Morne Morkel and Bangladesh’s opener Tamim Iqbal are also part of this category.

Morkel, Faulkner and Khawaja are available for the full event, while on the other hand, Milne and Iqbal will join only after May 27.

Gold

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella and middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal are part of the gold category, and so is West Indies’ all-rounder Keemo Paul.

Silver

It has the likes of Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells from Austrlia, Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, New Zealand’s George Worker, Zimbabwe’s Wesley Madhevere and Sean Williams, Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Shabbir Rahman. From Sri Lanka, Nuwan Pradeep and Seekkuge Prasanna will take part, while from West Indies, Johnson Charles and Kesrick Williams will play.

It is reported that Shimron Hetmyer, Janneman Malan and Corey Anderson are also on the radar but haven’t confirmed their participation as yet.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here