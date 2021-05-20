- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PSL Set to Go On as PCB Gets Pending Approval from UAE Government
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi
- PTI
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi after receiving all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the UAE government.
There was uncertainty regarding the completion of the T20 league which was suspended after 14 games in March following cases of COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.
India Doing What Australia Couldn’t Do at their Peak: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Bench Strength
‘Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi,’ the board said in a statement.
Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour: Report
On Wednesday, PCB had said it would be forced to postpone the remaining PSL 6 matches if it doesn’t get required approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE in the next 24 hours.
‘We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,’ PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.
‘We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.’ Following the suspension of the league, the PCB had scheduled the remaining matches from June 1 to 20.
The Board said it will now ‘hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details.’ ‘The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course,’ Khan said.
‘The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.’ The board decided to hold the remaining matches in the UAE after the National Command and Operations Authority, which monitors the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, had advised it against hosting the games again in Karachi.
A seven-member PCB team has been in the UAE since last week to get required approvals from the authorities through the Emirates Cricket Board.
The sixth edition of the tournament was postponed after as many as seven players and officials had returned positive for COVID-19 in less than a week in March.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
