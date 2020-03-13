PSL Shortened by Four Days Due to Coronavirus Threat
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday decided to reduce the duration of Pakistan Super League by four days and hold the matches in Lahore, including the final, without spectators as the possibility of the event being called off due to the coronavirus threat loomed large.
