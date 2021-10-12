PSL vs PCB standoff: PSL teams accept Pakistan Cricket Board’s new financial model

All six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s new financial model for the league and in the process ended their long-running standoff. The news about the same was confirmed by PCB on their official website, it also included astatementfrom their Chairman Ramiz Raja. The proposal for their new financial model was put forward last month by PCB during their Governing Council meeting in Lahore.

The salient terms of the offer include giving all PSL teams – Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultan, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – a greater share of the central revenue pool.

The offer also includes financial relief for PSL season 5 and season 6 as it was marred by the COVID-19 shutdown. The teams and PCB have also come into agreement to fixing the dollar rate from the day of signing the player and it was also decided that the foreign players will be paid in the USD dollar.

After the matter was resolved, the Chairman Ramiz Raja issued a statement welcoming the resolution. Raja also acknowledged that the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League teams was affecting the reputation of PSL as well as causing unnecessary distraction.

Welcoming the efforts from both sides, a delighted Raja, who is also a former Pakistan cricketer, said that he is looking forward to “building stronger relationship with the franchise owners.”

He also said that he is looking forward to take Pakistan’s domestic T20 league to greater and “unprecedented heights” in the future.

The six PSL franchise owners also issued a joint statement once the matter was resolved.

“PSL is very close to our hearts. Since 2016, we all have worked very hard to bring it to where it is today. The acceptance of the PCB offer is an indication of our commitment and resolve to making the HBL PSL a bigger and better league,” the joint statement read.

