PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021 May 10 2:30 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021 May 10 2:30 pm IST
Check here PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between B Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 12:20 PM IST
PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC: In the 26th league match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league, Prague Spartans Mobilizers are set to lock horns with Bohemian CC. The match will kick-start at 2:30 pm IST on Monday and will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.
Prague Spartans Mobilizers had a disappointing start in their ECS T10 Prague campaign, losing their tournament opener by 81 runs to Vinohrady CC. They lost their second and third game to Prague CC Kings by 84 runs and 72 runs respectively. However, the Mobilizers ended their three-match losing streak against Bruno Raiders as they chased down 78 runs target with ease.
Going into the fifth match against Bohemian CC, the Mobilizers will look to continue their winning momentum.
On the other hand, Bohemian CC started their ECS T10 Prague campaign with two successive losses. However, BCC managed to bounce back from their earlier defeat as they register two back to back wins in their next two games.
Bohemian will look to register their fifth win of the season, when they next take on PSM on Monday.
Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Bohemian CC; here is everything you need to know:
PSM vs BCC Telecast
Not televised in India
PSM vs BCC Live Streaming
The match between PSM vs BCC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
PSM vs BCC Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).
PSM vs BCC captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Saurabh Kakaria
Vice-Captain: Javed Iqbal
PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Naveen Purandhar
Batsmen: Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar
All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud,
Bowlers: Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Ashok Kumar Reddy
PSM vs BCC probable playing XI:
Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Arun Natarajan, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud
Bohemian CC: Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking