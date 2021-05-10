PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021 May 10 2:30 pm IST

PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC: In the 26th league match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league, Prague Spartans Mobilizers are set to lock horns with Bohemian CC. The match will kick-start at 2:30 pm IST on Monday and will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers had a disappointing start in their ECS T10 Prague campaign, losing their tournament opener by 81 runs to Vinohrady CC. They lost their second and third game to Prague CC Kings by 84 runs and 72 runs respectively. However, the Mobilizers ended their three-match losing streak against Bruno Raiders as they chased down 78 runs target with ease.

Going into the fifth match against Bohemian CC, the Mobilizers will look to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Bohemian CC started their ECS T10 Prague campaign with two successive losses. However, BCC managed to bounce back from their earlier defeat as they register two back to back wins in their next two games.

Bohemian will look to register their fifth win of the season, when they next take on PSM on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Bohemian CC; here is everything you need to know:

PSM vs BCC Telecast

Not televised in India

PSM vs BCC Live Streaming

The match between PSM vs BCC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

PSM vs BCC Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

PSM vs BCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Saurabh Kakaria

Vice-Captain: Javed Iqbal

PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Naveen Purandhar

Batsmen: Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud,

Bowlers: Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Ashok Kumar Reddy

PSM vs BCC probable playing XI:

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Arun Natarajan, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud

Bohemian CC: Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

