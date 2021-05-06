​PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECB T10 Prague League Match, May 6 12:30 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 27 May, ThuUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECB T10 Prague League Match, May 6 12:30 pm IST
Check here PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Brno Raiders. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Brno Raiders match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Brno Raiders:The Prague Spartans Mobilizers will next take on Brno Raiders in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.Prague Spartans Mobilizers are currently on a three-match losing streak. In their previous encounter, Prague Spartans were hammered by 72 runs at the hands of the Prague CC Kings. On Thursday, when Mobilizers will face the Brno Raiders, they will look to go back on winning ways.
The Brno Raiders are not faring any better. So far, they have played two games and lost both of them. In their last match, they were beaten by seven wickets by Prague CC Kings.Both the Spartans Mobilizers and Raiders will aim to turn around their fortune, when they face each other on Thursday.
Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Brno Raiders,here is everything you need to know:
PSM vs BRD Telecast
Not televised in India
PSM vs BRD Live Streaming
The match between PSM vs BRD is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
PSM vs BRD Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).
PSM vs BRD captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar
Vice-Captain: Al Mahmud
PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: S Nagaraj
Batsmen: A Matta, V Naukudkar, N Joesph
All-rounders: Al Mahmud, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy
Bowlers: Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Ramarao, Ashok Somireddy, Raghavendra Singh
PSM vs BRD probable playing XI:
Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina(c), Ashok Somireddy, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara(wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud
Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan(c), Aamir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar(wk), Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking