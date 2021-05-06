​PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECB T10 Prague League Match, May 6 12:30 pm IST

PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Brno Raiders:The Prague Spartans Mobilizers will next take on Brno Raiders in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.Prague Spartans Mobilizers are currently on a three-match losing streak. In their previous encounter, Prague Spartans were hammered by 72 runs at the hands of the Prague CC Kings. On Thursday, when Mobilizers will face the Brno Raiders, they will look to go back on winning ways.

The Brno Raiders are not faring any better. So far, they have played two games and lost both of them. In their last match, they were beaten by seven wickets by Prague CC Kings.Both the Spartans Mobilizers and Raiders will aim to turn around their fortune, when they face each other on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Brno Raiders,here is everything you need to know:

PSM vs BRD Telecast

Not televised in India

PSM vs BRD Live Streaming

The match between PSM vs BRD is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

PSM vs BRD Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

PSM vs BRD captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar

Vice-Captain: Al Mahmud

PSM vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: S Nagaraj

Batsmen: A Matta, V Naukudkar, N Joesph

All-rounders: Al Mahmud, Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy

Bowlers: Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Ramarao, Ashok Somireddy, Raghavendra Singh

PSM vs BRD probable playing XI:

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina(c), Ashok Somireddy, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Vatsal Kansara(wk), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan(c), Aamir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar(wk), Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra

