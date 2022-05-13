PSSC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinidad T20 2022 , May 13, 8:30 PM IST

PSSC vs MEC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Prisons Sports Club and Merryboys Sports Club: In the Premiership II final of the Trinidad T20 2022, Prisons Sports Club will have a faceoff with Merryboys Sports Club. The game will start at 08:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday, at the National Cricket Centre.

Merryboys Sports Club were brilliant during the semi-final match as they hammered Aranguez SC by three wickets. It was an easy victory for Merryboys. They chased the target of 113 runs within 17.2 overs. Iqwe Craig and Reinaldo Sammy scored 33 runs each to take the team to victory. Franklyn Rouse was the standout performer with the ball as he picked three wickets.

Coming Prisons Sports Club, they outshined Caldrac Club in the semi-final game by nine wickets. The opening batter Zackery Ragoonath was impressive with the bat as he added 53 runs to the scoreboard after facing 39 balls.

Ahead of the match between Prisons Sports Club and Merryboys Sports Club, here is everything you need to know:

PSSC vs MEC Telecast

Prisons Sports Club vs Merryboys Sports Club game will not be telecast in India

PSSC vs MEC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PSSC vs MEC Match Details

PSSC vs MEC match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 8:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

PSSC vs MEC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zackery Ragoonath

Vice-Captain: Peterson Francois

Suggested Playing XI for PSSC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Qadeer Mohammed, Akiel Clarke

Batters: Iqwe Craig, Zackery Ragoonath, Peterson Francois

All-rounders: Keenen Tinto, Kevon Charles, Vikash Rampersad

Bowlers: Franklyn Rouse, Clidell Goring, Quane Ragoonanan

PSSC vs MEC Probable XIs

Prisons Sports Club: Brandon Sooklal, Akiel Clarke (wk), Tishan Ramroop, Zackery Ragoonath, Jerve Cummings, Quane Ragoonanan, Pravesh Sinnanan, Christian Ramroop, Alex Ali, Calvin Williams, Vikash Rampersad

Merryboys Sports Club: Sachin Balliram, Qadeer Mohammed, Peterson Francois, Iqwe Craig, Keenen Tinto, Clidell Goring, Morad Khan, Kevon Charles, Anthony Serrette, Reinaldo Sammy, Franklyn Rouse

