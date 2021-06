PSV vs KSV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 9, 06:30 pm IST

PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between PSV Hann-Munden and Kummerfelder Sportverein:PSV Hann-Munden will face Kummerfelder Sportverein in the 36th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. The thrilling encounter will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 9, Wednesday at 6:30 pm IST.

PSV Hann-Munden are experiencing a decent ride in the competition. They have won one league match while losing as many and are placed at the fourth spot on the points table. While they lost their first match against SC Europa by four wickets, in their second game they emerged victorious against the same opposition by six wickets.

Kummerfelder Sportverein, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the points table. They are a team to beat in the ECS T10 Kiel 2021. Sportverein have secured victory in all their four league matches. In their last match, they registered a victory over THCC Hamburg by 145 runs.

Ahead of the match between PSV Hann-Munden and Kummerfelder Sportverein; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs KSV Telecast

The PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein match will not be broadcasted in India.

PSV vs KSV Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs KSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PSV vs KSV Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between PSV Hann-Munden and Kummerfelder Sportverein at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 9, Wednesday at 6:30 pm IST.

PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gulraiz Mustafa

Vice-Captain- Shoaib Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs KSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asadullah Sangari

Batsmen: Shoaib Azam, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad

All-rounders: Ahmed Musaddiq, Gulraiz Mustafa, Awalkhan Safi

Bowlers: Avi Soni, Victor Moyo, Junaid Javed

PSV vs KSV Probable XIs:

PSV Hann-Munden: Asadullah Sangari (wk), Gulraiz Mustafa (c), Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel, Amin Zadran, Awalkhan Safi, Vinod Joshi, Hiren Patel, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (c), Ahmed Musaddiq, Dilraj Singh, Asad Khan, Adhyay Datta, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Saied Sadat (wk), Victor Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai

