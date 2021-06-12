PSV vs MTV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 12, 02:30 pm IST

PSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between PSV Hann-Munden and MTV Stallions: The second semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel will witness a thrilling encounter between PSV Hann-Munden and MTV Stallions. The thrilling encounter will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 12, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

PSV Hann-Munden will be entering the contest against MTV Stallions after defeating SG Hameln by 48 runs in the quarter-final. Hann-Munden have delivered decent performances in the T10 Championship as they finished at the second position of Group B points table with six victories from nine league matches.

MTV Stallions, on the other hand, dominated the league stage of ECS T10 Kiel with their comprehensive performances both with the bat and ball. Stallions entered the quarter-final after losing just one match in their league stage. In the quarter-final, the table-toppers defeated VFB Fallersleben by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between PSV Hann-Munden and MTV Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs MTV Telecast

The PSV Hann-Munden vs MTV Stallions match will not be broadcasted in India.

PSV vs MTV Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs MTV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

PSV vs MTV Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between PSV Hann-Munden and MTV Stallions at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 12, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

PSV vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gulraiz Mustafa

Vice-Captain- Adeel Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs MTV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sachin Mandy, Sajed Jabarkhel

Batsmen: Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Matiullah Yousafzai

All-rounders: Prashanth Potharlanka, Safi Awalkhan, Gulraiz Mustafa, Gaurav Rathore

Bowlers: Prakash Singh, Amin Zadran, Ujwal Gadiraju

PSV vs MTV Playing XI

PSV Hann-Munden: Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Imran Hafiz, Safi Awalkhan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed, Amin Zadran, Wali Khan, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Rathore (C), Prashanth Potharlanka, Sachin Mandy (WK), Sasanka Sanka, Faruq Arabzai, Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Iftikhar Yaqoob Ali, Asghar Amarkhil, Suraj Mothilal, Ujwal Gadiraju

