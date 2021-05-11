CRICKETNEXT

PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 11 12:30 pm IST

Check here PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match 29 between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals match.

PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals: In the 29th match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals on Tuesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague Spartans Vanguards have played five games so far and won three of them. The Spartans Vanguards are sitting at the third spot in the ECS T10 Prague table.On the other hand, the Prague Barbarians Vandals are placed at the second spot on the table with four wins from their opening six games.

The last these two sides met each other, Prague Barbarians Vandals won the match by three wickets. Sabawoon Davizi was the star of the match for the Barbarians Vandals. He scored quickfire 45* and bagged two wickets in the match.

On Tuesday, when the two sides would take on each other, they would look to end the match on high and move up the points table. Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs PBV Telecast

Not televised in India

PSV vs PBV Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs PBV is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

PSV vs PBV Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

PSV vs PBV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jahanur Hoque

All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi

Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Farooq Abdullah, Sagar Mahireddy

PSV vs PBV probable playing XI:

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Dheeraj Thakur, Vignesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugham Ravi

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Uday Gali, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Jahanur Hoque, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad

