PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 06:30 pm IST

PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers:Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, May 14 from 06:30 pm IST.

Prague Spartans Vanguards performed decently in the league stage as they finished at the second position on the points table of Group B. They won five out of their eight league games as one matchended in a draw while they lost two fixtures. Their last game against Brno Rangers was abandoned due to rain.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, experienced a forgettable outing in the league stage as they won just three of their eight matches.

Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs PSM Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

PSV vs PSM Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs PSM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PSV vs PSM Match Details

The fourth quarter-final of ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.

PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain: Vaibhav Naukudar

Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs PSM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarthak Bhatta

Batsmen: Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagnnivasan, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudar

All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, AL Mahmud, Neeraj Tyagi

Bowlers: Farooq Shaik, Suresh Babu, Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy

PSV vs PSM Probable XIs:

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Arman Bhuiyan, Vighnesh Kumar, Vyshakh Jagnnivasan, Suhaib Wani, Sandeep Kumar, Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Kranthi Venkataswamy

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Sarthak Bhatta (wk), Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Santosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, AL Mahmud, Suresh Babu, Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy, Vijay Karthikeyan, Kapil Kumar

