PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 06:30 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 14, 06:30 pm IST
Check here PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 3:07 PM IST
PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers:Prague Spartans Vanguards will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, May 14 from 06:30 pm IST.
Prague Spartans Vanguards performed decently in the league stage as they finished at the second position on the points table of Group B. They won five out of their eight league games as one matchended in a draw while they lost two fixtures. Their last game against Brno Rangers was abandoned due to rain.
Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, experienced a forgettable outing in the league stage as they won just three of their eight matches.
Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers; here is everything you need to know:
PSV vs PSM Telecast
The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.
PSV vs PSM Live Streaming
The match between PSV vs PSM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
PSV vs PSM Match Details
The fourth quarter-final of ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:30 pm IST on May 14, Friday.
PSV vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Satyajit Sengupta
Vice-Captain: Vaibhav Naukudar
Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs PSM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Sarthak Bhatta
Batsmen: Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagnnivasan, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudar
All-rounders: Satyajit Sengupta, AL Mahmud, Neeraj Tyagi
Bowlers: Farooq Shaik, Suresh Babu, Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy
PSV vs PSM Probable XIs:
Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Arman Bhuiyan, Vighnesh Kumar, Vyshakh Jagnnivasan, Suhaib Wani, Sandeep Kumar, Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Kranthi Venkataswamy
Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Sarthak Bhatta (wk), Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Santosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, AL Mahmud, Suresh Babu, Ashokkumar Reddy-Somireddy, Vijay Karthikeyan, Kapil Kumar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking