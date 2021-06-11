PSV vs SGH Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 11, 2:30 pm IST

PSV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln: PSV Hann-Munden will lock horns with SG Hameln in the second quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel will host the thrilling affair on June 11, Friday at 02:30 pm IST. PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln enjoyed similar outings in the T10 Championship.

Both PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln have won five out of eight league matches. PSV are placed at the second position on Group B points table. They are coming after a win against Kummerfelder Sportverein by eight wickets.

SG Hameln, on the other hand, are sitting at the third position on the Group A points table. In their last encounter, they were outplayed by the First Contact by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs SGH Telecast

The PSV Hann-Munden vs SG Hameln match will not be broadcast in India.

PSV vs SGH Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs SGH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PSV vs SGH Match Details

The second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between PSV Hann-Munden and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 11, Friday at 02:30 pm IST.

PSV vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Safi Rahman

Vice-Captain - Mudassar Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs SGH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Saran Kannan

Batsmen: Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Mudassar Iqbal, Asad Sangari

All-rounders: Vinod Joshi, Gulraiz Mustafa, Safi Rahman

Bowlers: Amin Zadran, Junaid Javed, Romal Barakzai

PSV vs SGH Probable XIs

PSV Hann-Munden: Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Sajed Jabarkhel (WK), Asad Sangari, Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi

SG Hameln: Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Saran Kannan, Zarif Gul Mumand (WK), Romal Barakzai, Mudassar Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Safi Rahman, Muneeb Mohammad, Rizwan Babar

