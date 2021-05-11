CRICKETNEXT

PSV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 11, 4:30 pm IST

Check here PSV vs UCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC match.

PSV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC:Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC will lock against each other in the 31st match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday, May 11 at 04:30 pm IST.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are placed at the third spot in the points table of Group B with six points under their belt. They have won three games out of five played. They will be entering the contest after winning their last game against Prague CC Rooks by 16 runs.

United CC, on the other hand, are having a forgettable season as they are languishing at the second-last position with just one victory from six matches. They have managed to win their single game against Prague CC Rooks by seven wickets. In their last encounter, they lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC, here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs UCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecast in India.

PSV vs UCC Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs UCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PSV vs UCC Match Details

The 31st match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC will be played on Monday, May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.

PSV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain:Pramod Bagauly

Suggested Playing XI for PSV vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhimanyu Singh

Batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan

All-rounders: Pramod Bagauly, Satyajit Sengupta, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Mustafa Nawab, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Sandeep Kumar

PSV vs UCC Probable XIs:

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Sandeep Kumar, Vignesh Kumar, Suhaib Wani

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Mustafa Nawab, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Kunal Deshmukh, Manish Singh

