PSV vs VFB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 9 12:30 PM IST

PSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For PSV Hann-Munden and VFB Fallersleben ECS T10 Kiel 2021: PSV Hann-Munden and VFB Fallersleben will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Kiel tournament on Wednesday, June 9. The matches will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel, Germany and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

PSV Hann-Munden didn’t start well as they lost their season opener by four wickets against SC Europa. But made a good comeback to beat the same opposition by six wickets in reverse fixture. They have won and lost one game each so far and are currently fourth in the Group B points table.

On the other hand, VFB Fallersleben have to work really hard to qualify for the knockouts as they will be playing their remaining two group league matches on Wednesday. After two wins and four losses in six games, they are currently placed third in the Group B standings with four points.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between PSV Hann-Munden and VFB Fallersleben; here is everything you need to know:

PSV vs VFB Telecast

Not televised in India.

PSV vs VFB Live Streaming

The match between PSV vs VFB is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

PSV vs VFB Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 9 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

PSV vs VFB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sunny Rai

Vice-captain: Gulraiz Mustafa

PSV vs VFB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sajed Jabarkhel

Batsmen: Adeel Ahmad, Vedant Shetye, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Sunny Rai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Yogesh Pai, Safi Awalkhan

Bowlers: Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Junaid Javed

PSV vs VFB Probable XIs

PSV Hann-Munden: Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Adeel Ahmad, Asad Sangari (WK), Amin Zadran, Safi Awalkhan, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad

VFB Fallersleben: Mahesh Badhe (C), Sunny Rai, Rohit Koul (WK), Vedant Shetye, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Vasisth, Yogesh Pai, Kaustubh Deshpande, Kumar Muthyala, Ali Akram, Ram Bhumireddy

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here