ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

51/0 (4.2)

Tallinn United need 22 runs in 34 balls at 3.88 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Innings Break

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Vienna CC *

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria

Bangladesh CC Austria elected to field

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Pint CC vs Nightcliff CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PT vs NCC Dream11 Best Picks / PT vs NCC Dream11 Captain / PT vs NCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Pint CC vs Nightcliff CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 7, last round losers Darwin and Tracy Village will be keen to atone when they meet at Kahlin Oval. Playing at home will suit Darwin and their form last weekend wasn’t all doom and gloom, while Tracy, will need to do some batting soul searching because the Eagles don’t lack in bowling variety and depth. Southern Districts play host to Palmerston at Fred’s Pass and their evenness, which has been a feature all season, was rewarded with a wonderful victory against Waratah last weekend. Palmy are also coming off a morale boosting victory and will be full of confidence. The Maroon’s have the bowling strength to worry Districts, but their batting relies too heavily on too few. PINT will be buoyed by their win last weekend, but they need more than simply confidence to topple Nightcliff who are coming off the bye and will be keen to get back onto the paddock. The Greens bowling relies heavily on Harry Manenti and Joel Logan while Nightcliff have more wicket taking options which can account for the often fragile and undisciplined batting of their PINT opponents. Waratah has the bye.

PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details

MyCricket Facebook page

PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD Match Details

July 25 – 7: 00 AM IST from Kahlin Oval

PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD My Dream11 Team

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Martin Brown

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jhiah Baxter, Richard Oliver (CAPTAIN), John Flynn, Joshua Neill

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jacob Thorne, Tim Garner, Harry Manenti (VICE CAPTAIN)

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Tom Pinson, Philip Hull, Joel Logan

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Pint CC : Joshua Neill, John Flynn, Martin Brown (WK), Tim Garner (C), Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Nick Glinatsis, Raza Malik

Nightcliff CC : Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist (C), James Dix, Michael Kudra (WK), Phillp Hull, Tom Pinson, Nick Wheeler, Coen McKinnon.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
