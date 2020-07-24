PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Darwin and District ODD Pint CC vs Nightcliff CC Round 7 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD | In Round 7, last round losers Darwin and Tracy Village will be keen to atone when they meet at Kahlin Oval. Playing at home will suit Darwin and their form last weekend wasn’t all doom and gloom, while Tracy, will need to do some batting soul searching because the Eagles don’t lack in bowling variety and depth. Southern Districts play host to Palmerston at Fred’s Pass and their evenness, which has been a feature all season, was rewarded with a wonderful victory against Waratah last weekend. Palmy are also coming off a morale boosting victory and will be full of confidence. The Maroon’s have the bowling strength to worry Districts, but their batting relies too heavily on too few. PINT will be buoyed by their win last weekend, but they need more than simply confidence to topple Nightcliff who are coming off the bye and will be keen to get back onto the paddock. The Greens bowling relies heavily on Harry Manenti and Joel Logan while Nightcliff have more wicket taking options which can account for the often fragile and undisciplined batting of their PINT opponents. Waratah has the bye.
PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD Live Score/Scorecard
PT vs NCC Darwin and District ODD Match Details
July 25 – 7: 00 AM IST from Kahlin Oval
PT vs NCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Pint CC : Joshua Neill, John Flynn, Martin Brown (WK), Tim Garner (C), Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Nick Glinatsis, Raza Malik
Nightcliff CC : Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist (C), James Dix, Michael Kudra (WK), Phillp Hull, Tom Pinson, Nick Wheeler, Coen McKinnon.
