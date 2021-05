PT vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Darwin ODD 2021 Final: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Maych May 30 10:00 AM IST

PT vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Pint Cricket Club INC and Waratah Cricket Club Darwin ODD 2021 Final: The Darwin and District ODD Cricket Competition 2021 final will be played between Pint Cricket Club INC (PT) and Waratah Cricket Club (WCC) on Sunday, May 30. The match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Marara and will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Waratah Cricket Club finished at the top of the league stage with 18 points to their name by winning four of their five matches. Meanwhile, the Pint Cricket Club INC finished second with 16 points from same number of matches and wins. However, they have a lower NRR of 1.004. Both sides have played three matches against each other in the last few years, WCC were victorious in all of them. In the last outing between the two sides this season, WCC defeated PT by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Pint Cricket Club INC and Waratah Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PT vs WCC Telecast

Not televised in India.

PT vs WCC Live Streaming

The match between PT vs WCC is available to be streamed live MyCricket Facebook page.

PT vs WCC Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 30 at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Marrara. The game will start at 10:00 AM IST.

PT vs WCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Udara Weerasinghe

Vice-captain: Dylan Hunter

PT vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jack Ramage

Batsmen: Austin Umpherston, Isaac Conway, Joshua Neill, Ben Speake

All-rounders: Udara Weerasinghe, Blade Baxter, Dylan Hunter

Bowlers: Madura Weerasinghe, Muhammad Nawaz, Wilson Ryan

PT vs WCC Probable XIs

Pint Cricket Club INC: Lachlan Bangs, Blade Baxter, Patrick Gallow, Cormac Hassett, Joshua Neill, Muhammad Nawaz, Jack Ramage (WK), Ben Speake, Muhammad Tahir, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Thomas Grose

Waratah Cricket Club: Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Isaac Conway, Ishara Dilshan Gange, Dylan Hunter, Yash Pednekar, Ryan Wilson, Austin Umpherston, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK)

