PTV Withdraws Legal Notice Against Shoaib Akhtar

The state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) network has withdrawn the legal notice it had sent to enigmatic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for recovery of approximately 10 million rupees as damages for an alleged breach of contract.

A source aware of the developments said that the PTV network had withdrawn its legal notice to Akhtar during a sessions court hearing in Lahore.

“Their lawyer informed the court that the matter had been settled with Shoaib so they were withdrawing the notice and the case should be closed," he said.

PTV had sent a notice to the former Pakistan fast bowler to pay 10 million rupees and three months salary as damages for breaching a contract with them.

The dispute between the state-owned network, which had hired Akhtar for its sports channel on a three-year contract as expert, began when the fast bowler announced he was resigning from his job with PTV during a live World Cup show and walked out of the studio minutes after he was told by the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, that he was being rude and if he wanted he could leave.

Later, the spat between Akhtar and Niaz led to both of them being taken off air and there was also a formation of an injury committee by the PTV MD, with the former refusing to appear before it unless the host apologised for his behaviour.

Two weeks ago however, the dispute was settled through the intervention of federal minister for information, Fawad Chaudhary, and other influential persons.

Niaz made an “unconditional apology" for his behaviour and also released a video on Facebook in which he apologised.

