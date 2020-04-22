Pujara Gives You An Idea How Much You Are Drifting: Mohammed Shami
With the coronavirus outbreak keeping everyone indoors, sportspersons have been taking to social media to interact with other sportspersons as well as fans and in an Instagram live with Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary, India pacer Mohammed Shami said that Cheteshwar Pujara is the one batsman who plays him best in the Indian team.
