‘Pull Out of the IPL, For All You Care; A Break Will be Ideal for Him’– Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli’s Barren Run of Form

Former India coach and close confidant of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri has opined that it will be ideal for Virat Kohli to take a break and if he wants to prolong his international career he should not shy away from taking bold decisions such as pulling out of the IPL if that is what Kohli requires to refocus.

Virat Kohli’s barren run of form has been the talk of the town leading to whether it is time for the former India captain to take a break from cricket to reassess his career going forward. There have also been talks of whether he merits a place in the India T20I squad for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in Australia based on his current form. In nine IPL 2022 innings, Kohli has so far made 128 runs at an average of 16.00.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,” Shastri told sports presenter Jatin Sapru in his Youtube Channel.

Shastri, who is currently on commentary duties for the host broadcasters – Star Sports – also mentioned since team India has a heavy cricket schedule and IPL is the only time Indian cricketers are not playing for India, it gives, not only Kohli but any Indian cricketer who think they need a bit of downtime to utilise that and tell the franchise whether they will be available for the full season or they want to be part of it for a certain period only.

“Not only Virat, I’ll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I’ll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player,” he added.

