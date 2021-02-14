CRICKETNEXT

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Cricketers Remember CRPF Brave-hearts on Social Media

On February 14, 2019 a suicide attack saw 40 CRPF jawans being martyred as they were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack took place when a 22-year old man rammed his explosive laden vehicle onto a convoy of CRPF. Today marks the second anniversary of that deadly attack and on the occasion several cricketers remembered the valiant soldiers who lost their lives.

Reactions are coming from different walks of life and cricketers too joined in.

