Pulwama Attack Anniversary: Cricketers Remember CRPF Brave-hearts on Social Media On February 14, 2019 a suicide attack saw 40 CRPF jawans being martyred as they were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack took place when a 22-year old man rammed his explosive laden vehicle onto a convoy of CRPF. Today marks the second anniversary of that deadly attack and on the occasion several cricketers remembered the valiant soldiers who lost their lives.

Heartfelt Tributes to all Our Bravehearts Martyred in the #PulwamaAttack on Feb 14, 2019. The valour and sacrifice of our heroes will be remembered forever. Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vD1YcGqhNp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2021

Remembering the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack. My tributes to our brave-hearts who lost their lives while protecting our motherland, their sacrifice will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/74VZFSsShs — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 14, 2021

Paying homage and respect to all the soldiers who were martyred in the PulwamaAttack in 2019. The valour and sacrifice of our heroes will be remembered forever..🙏🏻 #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/MLTV9Tzo8W — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2021

Reactions are coming from different walks of life and cricketers too joined in.