Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli Postpones Indian Sports Honours

PTI | Updated: February 16, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli has postponed the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours, which was to take place on Saturday, as a "mark of respect" to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Sports Honours is an initiative of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

"The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours has been postponed. At this heavy moment of loss that we all find ourselves in, we would like to cancel this event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow," Kohli wrote on his twitter handle Friday night.



The sporting fraternity, including Kohli, had joined the country in condemning the dastardly attack.

The batting mainstay annually rewards excellence in sports and nurtures promising athletes through his foundation.
First Published: February 16, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
