Puma Reveals Brand New Shoes for Ryan Burl & His Zimbabwe Mates; See Pics

A day after they came to Ryan Burl’s rescue, Puma posted a the pictures of the brand new shoes that they are planning to dispatch for the Zimbabwe cricketers and his ‘mates.’ It was only yesterday that Burl posted how he had to fix his shoes as he didn’t have a sponsor especially as the Zimbabwe board themselves are undergoing through a tough time. Puma responded to his plea and later on came on board.

This is what happened:

After going public with his plea to get him a sponsor, Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl wouldn’t have thought that he will sign a deal with Puma Cricket within hours. It is like a dream come true for the cricketer and it seems dreams do come true! Earlier on Sunday he had pleaded with his fans to get him a sponsor as he gave them a glimpse of how he has to fix his shoes because of financial crunch faced by the Zimbabwe board. Within minutes his plea was picked up by various news outlets and fans on social media.

I can’t wait to join the @pumacricket team! Thanks so much for reaching out https://t.co/AJEPH6zONn — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

As a result Puma Cricket quickly came to his rescue. “Time to put the glue away, I got you covered,” replied the sportswear giants. Burl was quick to pounce on it and announced an official deal on Twitter.

I am so proud to announce that I’ll be joining the @pumacricket team. This is all due to the help and support from the fans over the last 24 hours. I couldn’t be more grateful to you all. Thanks so much @PUMA — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 23, 2021

Financial constraints and in the absence of a sponsor, Burl took to Twitter to post an image of his ripped shoes and how he had to glue them himself. “Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series,” Burl wrote alongside a picture of his shoes.

The 27-year-old Burl has played 2 Tests, 18 ODIs and 25 T20Is since making his international debut in 2017. A middle order batter, so far, he has scored a combined 660 runs across formats.

