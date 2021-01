PUN vs BRD Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Baroda: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PUN vs BRD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PUN vs BRD Dream11 Best Picks / PUN vs BRD Dream11 Captain / PUN vs BRD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 2nd semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played between Punjab and Baroda on Friday. Both teams have been undefeated in the tournament, having won all of their respective five matches at the group stage. In the quarterfinal match, Punjab made quick work of Karnataka, defeating them by 9 wickets. They will surely carry that confidence in the next match. In the other quarterfinal, Baroda managed to prevail over Haryana in a closely fought contest. The winner of the upcoming match will face either Rajasthan or Tamil Nadu in the final. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

January 29 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad

PUN vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab probable playing 11 against Baroda: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma

PUN vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda probable playing 11 against Punjab: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Karthik Kakade, Babashafi Pathan, Vishnu Solanki, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala