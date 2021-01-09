PUN vs UP Dream 11 Predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Best Picks / Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Captain / Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Sunday, January 10, is the first day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, one of the matches on Day 1 will be played between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 38 teams will be competing in the series. There will be no audience allowed in any of the matches in the league due to the coronavirus scare. These teams have been divided into six groups.

Take a look at the group-wise division of the teams:

Elite group A: J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Railways, and Tripura.

Elite group B: Assam, Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand.

Elite group C: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, and Uttarakhand.

Elite group D: Goa, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madya Pradesh, and Services.

Elite group E: Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Puducherry.

Plate Group: Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh match will start from 12 PM IST on Sunday, January 10 at the KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live streamit on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh: Live Score

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh: Match Details

The Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh match is on Sunday, January 10. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at KSCA Ground, Alur, Bengaluru

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh:

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Captain: Suresh Raina

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh vice-captain: Mandeep Singh

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh batsmen: Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Priyam Garg, Suresh Raina

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh all-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Mavi

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Ammolpreet Singh

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Punjab probable 11 against Uttar Pradesh: Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Ammolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Sanvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddhart Kaul, Mayank Markande, Rohan Marwaha/ Barinder Sran

PUN vs UP Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Uttar Pradesh probable 11 against Punjab: Suresh Raina, Dhruv Jurel, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Karan Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Purnank Tyagi, Shubham Chaubey, Aryan Juyal, Sameer Choudhary