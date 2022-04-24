PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 24, 4:30 PM IST

PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Punjab Women and Bengal Women: Punjab will face Bengal in the upcoming match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday. The match will kickoff at 4:30 PM IST.

Punjab have emerged as a strong contender for winning the tournament. Punjab have won three out of their first four league games to occupy the second place in the Elite Group C points table.

Coming to this match, Punjab will have the momentum on their side as they defeated Saurashtra Women in their last league game by seven wickets.

Bengal, on the other hand, are positioned at four with two losses and as many wins. Unlike Punjab, Bengal suffered a loss in their last league match. They were beaten by Haryana Women by seven wickets as they failed to defend 137 runs.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Women and Bengal Women, here is everything you need to know:

PUN-W vs BEN-W Telecast

Punjab Women vs Bengal Women game will not be telecast in India.

PUN-W vs BEN-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PUN-W vs BEN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 4:30 PM IST on April 24, Sunday.

PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain – Mita Paul

Suggested Playing XI for PUN-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Prativa Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Mita Paul

Bowlers: Sunita Rani, Sneha Gupta, Priya Kumari

PUN-W vs BEN-W Probable XIs:

Punjab Women: Kanika Ahuja, Sunita Rani, Priya Kumari, Palwinderjeet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Neetu Singh, Muskan Sogi, Neelam Bisht, Parveen Khan, Jashanpreet Kaur Chahal

Bengal Women: Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Jhumia Khatun, Sneha Gupta, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das, Ankita Chakraborty, Mita Paul, Prativa Rana, Rumeli Dhar (c)

