PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match, November 18, 09:00 AM IST

PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Punjab Women and Karnataka Women: In the first semi-final match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Punjab Women will go one-on-one against Karnataka Women. The fixture will be played on November 18, Thursday at the KSCA Stadium in Alur at 9:00 am IST.

Karnataka Women experienced an easy ride during the league stage of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The team has featured in just one legal game so far. Karnataka defeated Madhya Pradesh in their only game by five wickets. The team will now be hoping to slide into the final after defeating Punjab in the semi-final.

Punjab Women, on the other hand, are coming into the semi-final after defeating Maharashtra Women in the first quarter-final match. Punjab first restricted Maharashtra at a paltry total of 120 and then chased the score within 29.3 overs to register a big victory by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Women and Karnataka Women; here is everything you need to know:

PUN-W vs KAR-W Telecast

Punjab Women vs Karnataka Women game will not be telecasted in India

PUN-W vs KAR-W Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Women and Karnataka Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PUN-W vs KAR-W Match Details

Punjab Women will play against Karnataka Women at the KSCA Stadium in Alur at 09:00 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Parveen Khan

Vice-Captain- Kanika Ahuja

Suggested Playing XI for PUN-W vs KAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, K Prathyoosha

Batters: Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, D Vrinda

All-rounders: Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Niki Prasad

Bowlers: Harpreet Dhillon, Komalpreet Kour, Sahana Pawar

PUN-W vs KAR-W Probable XIs:

Punjab Women: Sunita Rani, Taniya Bhatia (C) (W), Ridhima Aggarwal, Neelam Bisht, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Parveen Khan, Komalpreet Kour, Kanika Ahuja, Gazala Naj, Neetu Singh

Karnataka Women: D Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha (W), C Prathyusha, Sahana S Pawar, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Chandu V, Niki Prasad, S R Patil, S Shubha

